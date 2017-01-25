Selkirk Royals fall to Westwood Warriors

The Lord Selkirk Royals girls’ hockey team wasn’t able to defeat the Warriors.



In the team’s match up against Westwood at the Keith Bodley Arena, Jan. 18, the Warriors needed a shoot out to earn their 3-2 victory.



Despite the loss, The Royals got onto the score sheet when Livi weremy scored at 5:20 of the first. The Royals’ slim lead didn’t last long as Westwood tied the game at 1-1 with just over one minute remaining in the first.

Lord Selkirk’s Asha Gurney gave the Royals a 2-1 lead at 4:30 of the second, which proved to be the lone goal of the middle frame. The Warriors tied the game at 2-2 at the halfway point in the third, which sent the game into over time. The Warriors secured the 3-2 win after winning the shoot out.



The Royals are in second place tie with the Vincent Massey Collegiate Trojans in the in the CTV Division as both teams have 24 pionts, which is four point behind the division leading Shaftesbury Titans



The Royals take on the Dakota Lancers at the East Selkirk Arena Feb. 6 at 4 p.m.

