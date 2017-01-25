Road trip victories helping Steelers in MJHL race

The Selkirk Steelers cruised to victory in two of their three road games last weekend.



The four points earned during their games Jan. 20, 21 and 22, were much needed as it’s a tight race for second place in the MJHL. The team’s two victories give the Steelers 65 points after 46 games played and a narrow one-point lead over the third place Winkler Flyers.



The road trip didn’t end as planned as Selkirk was defeated by the OCN Blizzard 5-2, Jan. 22, but earned a 4-3 win, Jan 21. Both games were contested at the Gordon Lathlin Memorial Centre. Selkirk also claimed a 5-3 win, Jan. 20, against the Virden Oil Capitals at the Tundra Oil & Gas Place.



Selkirk’s Dallas Starodub got the Steelers on the score board early in the first during their match against the Blizzard, Jan. 22. Selkirk’s Shannan McFadden netted his marker at 18:25, giving Selkirk a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period. The Blizzard controlled the second period as they scored three unanswered goals, giving the OCN a 3-2 lead heading into the final frame. Selkirk couldn’t catch the Blizzard in the third as OCN scored not only a short handed goal, but also a power play goal, en route to the Blizzard’s 5-2 win.



The Steinbach Pistons continue to lead the MJHL with 71 points and record of 35-1-1.



The Steelers travel to Steinbach for a contest against the Pistons at the T.G. Smith Centre Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Selkirk then heads to Neepawa for a match against the Natives at the Yellowhead Centre Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

