Raiders no match for Lord Selkirk

The Lord Selkirk Royals boys’ hockey team proved mightier than the Oak Park Raiders in a WHSHL contest last week.



The Royals claimed a 4-1 victory at the St. Andrews Community Club Jan. 17.



Selkirk’s Travis Spratt scored the team’s first goal of the game at 13:27, which was followed by Wes Hoydalo at 7:23 and Jordan Simko at 6:41, giving the Royals at 3-0 lead going into the second. Spratt scored his second goal of the game at 9:35 of the second.

The visiting Raiders only mustered one goal in the contest, which came at 3:15 of the third.



The 4-1 victory gives Lord Selkirk 31 points and a record of 9-3-0-2-0-2 after 16 games. The Royals occupy fourth place in the Platinum Promotion Division in the WHSHL.