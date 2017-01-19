The Selkirk Royals’ water polo team made its way to the Manitoba Water Polo Associations’ High School League championship, and did not disappoint bringing home the gold in the Junior B division final.

“I knew we had a good team and we had a lot of returning players,” head coach Stephen Grahame said.

This win was not completely unexpected for the school team as, it has been victorious in this tournament in the past with the coach describing as them having a winning tradition.

“It’s been my philosophy to recruit kids that are strong academically because then you know they are dedicated. They may not have time for five or six practices a week to go to a traditional practice because of their academics, but if they are dedicated and come to two practices over a three-year period they are going to get good,” Grahame said.

The Royals also had a team in the C division, who came away with the silver medal.

This year was especially memorable for the coach.

“It felt excellent (to win). It was especially special to me because my daughter plays on the team. So to get the opportunity to win a provincial championship with her on the team was good,” he said.

The teams fought for the 10-4 win at Pan-Am Pool against the Sisler High School Spartans Dec. 11. The C division team lost to the Miles Macdonell Collegiate, 12-2 in their final on the same day.