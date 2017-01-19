With the curling equivalent of rolling seven on the craps table, Reid Carruthers’ thin double-takeout scored the winning points for Team North America at the 2017 Continental Cup of Curling at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Jan. 15.

Carruthers, whose team of third Braeden Moskowy, second Derek Samagalski and lead Colin Hodgson from the West St. Paul Curling Club, made their first appearance at the event, scored the points needed for North America to retain the trophy, eventually winning 37-23 over Team World in the Ryder Cup-style event.

In the fourth end of their skins game against Sweden’s Niklas Edin, and with North America needing one point to clinch the championship, Carruthers made the difficult shot to score 1.5 points for the home side, setting off a celebration amongst his teammates on the ice.

“Oh, the adrenaline is still running through me, to be honest,” he said after the game on Curling Canada’s website. “For a clinching shot like that, it was pretty exciting. I knew the bench was going to be going crazy so that’s why I looked there first, and the crowd figured it out when we were celebrating so hard. It was pretty cool.”

Carruthers won the skins game over Edin 3.5-1.5.

The team opened the tournament against Denmark’s Rasmus Stjerne and stole singles in the sixth and seventh ends before scoring two in the eighth for a 7-3 win Jan. 12, earning one point for North America.

The next day, Carruthers played Edin and won 7-4, earning another point for North America. He and Winnipeg’s Jill Officer later teamed up in the mixed doubles competition, where they defeated Sara McManus and Cristoffer Sundgren 7-4, adding another point.

Carruthers’ team faced former world champion Thomas Ulsrud of Norway Jan. 14, where they earned their third — and the skip’s fourth — point of the competition with a 7-5 win.