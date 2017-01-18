Winnipeg Beach invests in infrastructure

2016 saw the Town of Winnipeg Beach tackle some large projects with the purpose of allowing the community to expand and flourish in the years to come.

“It was a good summer, a very productive summer. We had a few more tourists out this year mostly do to people wanting to see how the boardwalk turned out and they were quite happy with the work that was done which was completed around July,” Winnipeg Beach mayor, Tony Pimentel said.

“There is still some work to be done (on the boardwalk) to finish it off. We still have the park area that was backfilled and raised a bit that has to be landscaped. We are also looking at some sort of timeline to have the lighting of the boardwalk done. We’re not sure when that is going to happen. We are going to be in communication with the parks and the province to find out what their timeline is for something like that,” he added.

Winnipeg Beach also had upgrading completed to it’s water system, including the installation of water meters that the mayor reported was done on time and on budget. This will allow the town to learn more about it’s water consumption and look into potential infrastructure problems such as leaking pipes that could otherwise have gone unchecked.

“Our lagoon project was another project that needed to get done in order for our community to grow. Our town was being held back, because we were at capacity and this upgrade allows for more growth in the town that we hope to see happen in the next couple years,” Pimentel said.

Last year, Winnipeg Beach also experimented with a new type of roadway made from recycled tires which they hope will reduce or eliminate frost boils. Two roads were used to test the new material last year which will be looked at this spring to determine it’s effectiveness at reducing or eliminating frost damage. Roadwork remains a priority for the town this year.

The mayor said the town accomplished more than anticipated in 2016.

“I think that we met all of the goals that we wanted to meet last year. This year, I feel, it’s going to be an easier year as we don’t have big projects to look at. We have roadwork and maintenance. We have culverts and ditches that we haven’t been neglecting but time creeps up on you with all the other work that you have. We still want to look at our infrastructure and look at improving the infrastructure that we have. The community has been around for over 100 years and our sewer and water system, especially around the downtown area, is getting older and it’s one of the things that we might want to look at (in 2017),” Pimentel said.

The mayor could not confirm the town’s plans for celebrating Canada 150 at this time, but said there is a committee working on plans for the 2017 celebration.