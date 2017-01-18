Thumbs up for Danny’s good deeds

It is two thumbs up for Danny Kleinsasser, as the owner of Danny’s Whole Hog BBQ and Smokehouse proved the old adage of one good deed deserves another.

Kleinsasser donated $300 to Siloam Mission, which included a $200 cheque from another individual Jan. 10. The latter person gave him the cheque for his role in helping with a hit and run in downtown Winnipeg last summer.

“Right beside me, this vehicle on the passenger side got hit from behind,” Kleinsasser said and explained he took photos of the accident. “I took a photo of the guy and the licence plate. I said to myself ‘I hope this guy is not going to drive away?’ Sure enough, this guy drove away.”

Kleinsasser placed his business card on the vehicle that was struck, with a note asking the driver to contact him.

More recently, Kleinsasser received a letter from that driver, stating his actions saved the driver paying his Manitoba Public Insurance deductible of $200.

“I couldn’t keep it. I decided to donate it to Siloam Mission. I upped it by $100 and gave it to them.”

Kleinsasser is well-known for his charitable contributions. In September he was presented with the Manitoba Hero award for his charitable work.