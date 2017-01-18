Three charges involving the sale of stolen property have been made against an 18-year-old Stony Mountain resident.

In a press statement issued Jan. 19, Stonewall RCMP said Ciara Paige Piwniuk is facing charges as a result of selling a stolen ATV to a unsuspecting person in October 2016.

A joint investigation involving the Stonewall and Portage la Prairie RCMP detachments found that the female allegedly arranged a meeting in Stony Mountain, and sold a stolen ATV to a male from Portage la Prairie. Police said the sale of the ATV was advertised using social media at an attractive price.

When the new owner then went to register the ATV, he discovered it was reported stolen from Stony Mountain.

Piwniuk was charged with Trafficking in Property obtained by Crime, Possession of Property obtained by Crime and Fraud under $5,000. She will appear in court early in 2017.

Stonewall RCMP are warning people looking for ‘deals’ through social media such as Kijiji, Facebook or Buy & Sell sites, to be aware that sometimes purchases can be too good to be true.

Unknowing purchasers can help themselves by utilizing the Canadian Police Information Center (CPIC) Public site at http://www.cpic-cipc.ca/index-eng.htm, which is available to anyone who utilizes the Internet. Before buying something the public can put in a serial number of a vehicle, property, boats, or firearm to see if it has been reported stolen. If a positive result is obtained, please contact your local RCMP or police service in your area.