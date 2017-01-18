The Stonewall Collegiate Institute Rams boys hockey team reached the consolation final and finished sixth out of eight teams at the B-side event of the Winkler Invitational High School Hockey Tournament Jan. 13 and 14.

The Rams began the tournament against the Garden Valley Zodiacs, where they lost 5-4 and were sent down to the consolation bracket. Stonewall later played the Miles Macdonell Buckeyes in the consolation semifinal and SCI was victorious, taking the match 5-1. In the consolation final against the Linden Christian Wings, the Rams fell short 3-2.

Rams 0 Fighting Gophers 6

In their first game after the holiday break, the Rams travelled to the Seven Oaks Sportsplex to face the Garden City Fighting Gophers in Winnipeg High School Hockey League action.

Unfortunately for Stonewall, the Gophers weren’t showing any holiday rust as they defeated the Rams 6-0 Jan. 11. The loss was Stonewall’s 10th in regulation and dropped them to 5-1-2-10 with 19 points this season, good for eighth place in the 10-team Winnipeg Free Press Division #2 standings.

The Rams also faced the J.H. Bruns Broncos at Southdale Community Centre Jan. 16. The score was unavailable at press time.



Ouellette in WHSHL All Star Weekend

Team captain Carson Ouellette was the only Rams player selected for the Winnipeg Free Press Division All Star Game, playing for Team Gold at the MTS Iceplex Jan. 15.

Ouellette has scored seven goals to go with 13 assists for 20 points in 16 games this season. He also has two power play markers to his name, as well as 20 penalty minutes.

The game, along with the Platinum Promotions Division All Star Game and the Price Division All Star Game made up the WHSHL All Star Weekend at the MTS Iceplex.