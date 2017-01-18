As we embrace this new year, I would like to wish all the residents of the Gimli constituency, from St. Andrews to Hecla Island, good fortune, great health and happiness in 2017.

There are many exciting activities happening throughout the Interlake and the Gimli constituency in the next few months.

The Gimli Ice Festival will bring back Cooley’s Ice Park to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, by showcasing snow sculptures and activities that reflect Gimli’s rich culture and heritage. The grand opening of Cooley’s Canada 150 Ice Park will take place Feb. 19, beginning with a parade. The sixth edition of the Gimli Ice Festival will be March 4 and 5.

In Winnipeg Beach, the Wonderful Winter Weekend will return from Feb. 17 to 20 for its Canada 150 Celebration, bringing a ton of great activities for the entire family. Some events confirmed are the Candy & Cash Family & Friends two-day curling bonspiel, fireworks, a bonfire, a fishing derby, the Kiwanis fish fry, the Lakeside Lions Club baking contest and auction, and a fundraising social.

There’s even more happening for winter tourism in the Gimli area. Mercedes-Benz, the German manufacturer of luxury vehicles, will run its high-performance, month-long International Driving Academy in Gimli from Jan. 29 to Feb. 28.

This is the first of its kind in Canada, having been offered only in Sweden prior to the decision by Mercedes to utilize our great frozen Lake Winnipeg for its training program.

Beyond these regional events, our new Manitoba government is moving forward on fixing our finances, repairing our services and rebuilding our economy.

As part of our work to rebuild the economy across Manitoba, we will remove red tape and excessive regulations that hinder the competitiveness of Manitoba companies. Our Red Tape Reduction Task Force is beginning consultations with stakeholders this month, and will deliver recommendations with an action plan this spring. Full implementation of the recommendations is expected by May 2018.

I am pleased to have the opportunity to chair a sub-committee on land development, as part of this task force, with representation from business and other organizations, municipalities and industries. Our mission, working in collaboration with all key stakeholders, is to develop solutions to remove overbearing regulations and excessive red tape. By eliminating barriers that stifle growth, Manitobans will be better positioned to grow their businesses and create jobs as we rebuild our economy.

Our government is committed to making Manitoba the most improved province for regulatory accountability by 2020.

- Jeff Wharton is the MLA for the constituency of Gimli.