The Interlake Lightning have accomplished something they have not achieved since November, and that is winning back-to-back games at home.

At the time, Interlake blanked the Brandon Wheat Kings 3-0 Nov. 19, and defeated the Parkland Rangers 6-2 Nov. 20.



Cougars 3 Lightning 5

In the Lightning’s game against the Southwest Cougars at the Teulon-Rockwood Arena Jan. 13, the home team made five of their 20 shots on goal count.

After a scoreless first period, Interlake built a 2-0 lead in the middle frame. Codey Behun got the ball rolling at 4:14, with the assists by Rhys Bremner and Keenan McPherson. It was McPherson who potted the second marker at 7:34, with Jack Einarson assisting.

But the Cougars clawed their way to scoring three-straight, starting with Bryce Young (Zach Wytnick, Dylan Fontaine), McCullough Park (Wytnick) and Wytnick (Jordan Chudley, Michael Tilbury)

At 17:02, McPherson (Einarson, Bremner) lit the goal lamp to make the score 3-3.

Despite being out-shot 11 to three, it was Interlake who potted the only goals of the third. Einarson (Derek Mathez) recorded the go-ahead goal at 6:43, and Bryce Krauter (Foster Bytheway, Einarson) added the insurance marker at 16:06.

For the win, Adam Swam put the brakes to 32 of the Cougars’ 35 shots. Riley Wallace turned aside 15 of 20 shots in the loss.



Northstars 6 Lightning 10

Twice as many goals were scored in the Lightning’s second game of the weekend, with the home team being the 10-6 victors over the Norman Northstars.

The visitors had a 2-0 advantage after the first 20 minutes of play. Hunter Halcrow (Tristan Galarneau, Dennis Scatch) and Charles Monger (Galarneau, Halcrow) registered the Cougars’ goals.

In the second, the Lightning struck with four straight markers. Behun (Einarson, Brember) bagged the first at 1:16. Corbin Mariash (Mathez, Einarson) connected for the tie at 5:10. Tyler Broda (Einarson) put Interlake ahead at 6:48, and Einarson (Mariash, Broda) made it 4-2 Interlake at 8:06.

The Northstars retaliated with a pair, thanks to Alex Murray.

But before the period was out, Mariash (Jamez Maxwell) lit the goal lamp at 10:44. Interlake was up 5-4 after 40 minutes and didn’t relinquish the lead for the rest of the game.

Only 54 seconds into the third, Einarson (McPherson) hit the mesh and Maxwell (Corey Soorsma) added to Interlake’s advantage 40 seconds later. The Lightning were now ahead 7-4.

Norman was not done, as the Northstars potted a pair with one from Murray and the other from Muchikekwanape.

The Lightning finished off their opponents by adding three more goals. Soorsma (Krauter) was first at 10:08, followed by Evan Klyne-Geisler (Erik Asselin, Broda) at 14:41. Klyne-Geisler (Shea Gorenstien) added another at 18:57.

Swan took his second ‘W’ of the weekend after putting a stop to 25 of 31 shots, while Adam Kohli halted 32 of 42 in the loss.

The wins allowed the Lightning to make up a lot of ground in the Manitoba ‘AAA’ midget standings. They now sport a 9-19-0-0-3 record after 31 games. Although still in 11th place, Interlake is only a single point back of the Rangers in the final playoff spot.

The Lightning’s next three games are on the road. They took on the Winnipeg Wild, the league’s top team, Jan. 18. The score was unavailable at press time.

Next it’s off to Souris to face the Cougars again Jan. 21, then northward to Shoal Lake for an afternoon tilt with the Yellowhead Chiefs. The Lightning return to the Teulon-Rockwood Arena to host the Winnipeg Thrashers Jan. 25. Game time is 7:30 p.m.