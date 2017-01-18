Jack Einarson has been selected as the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League’s CCM Player of the Week.

In two crucial games for the Lightning, Einarson accumulated eight points and was instrumental in helping Interlake gain a much needed four points in the standings. Einarson was in on four of five goals the Lightning scored against the Southwest Cougars Jan. 13, with a goal and three assists. On Sunday, the Lightning’s captain contributed two goals and two assists in their 10-6 victory over the Norman Northstars.

The Gimli native now has 19 goals and 24 assists to lead his team in scoring. His 43 points currently ranks four in the league. He is in his second season with the lightning and is property of the MJHL’s Virden Oil Capitals.

Honourable mentions went to Reilly Funk (Central Plains Capitals), Parker Johnson (Yellowhead Chiefs), Griffin Leonard (Winnipeg Wild), Kolton Shindle (Pembina Valley Hawks), Rylan Hoffman (Eastman Selects), Lewis Negrich (Winnipeg Thrashers) and Zach Wytinck (Southest Cougars).

