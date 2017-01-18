The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has cleared the Winnipeg Police Service for their role in the fatal shooting of Haki Sefa near Birds Hill Provincial Park.

Sefa, a 44-year-old Winnipeg resident, was killed in a ‘police-involved shooting’ after he exited his van with a gun at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sept. 20, 2015.

That day, Sefa’s family called WPS to report they were concerned for his well-being and the possibility of him being suicidal. As well there was reason to believe the father of four may have been on his way to kill another individual.

Sefa’s white panel van was spotted by WPS near the intersection of Concordia and Lagimodiere and police followed him until they brought his vehicle to a stop on Highway 59 near Kirkness Road.

Citing a conflict of interest involving IIU executive director Zane Tessler, the director of the Serious Incident Response Team in Nova Scotia, Ron MacDonald, was appointed to oversee this investigation as Tessler had a previous involvement with Sefa.

MacDonald determined the actions of the officers were justified and unavoidable, and no charges should be laid against any officer.

In MacDonald’s report on the investigation, he wrote that he considered two main issues:

• Whether the pursuit and stop of the affected person was justified and conducted properly

• Whether police were justified at law to fire upon the individual.

Given that 9-1-1 calls from family members indicated the man was intending to take his own life and perhaps kill another individual, MacDonald wrote police were “amply justified” in their attempts to conduct a traffic stop of the man.

“His action of pointing his pistol at a police officer is consistent with a person who wishes to instigate a police shooting to accomplish that purpose. This is an unfortunate yet recurring circumstance seen across Canada in situations similar to this,” MacDonald said.

The subject officers and witness officers all gave statements that the man got out of the vehicle with a gun pointed at one of the officers. MacDonald wrote their statements were very consistent with the objective evidence found at the scene.

In addition to interviews with the three subject officers, the IIU investigation included an examination of the shooting scene, autopsy reports, 911 calls from family members regarding the affected person, statements from nine witness officers and 12 civilian witnesses, and reports from forensic firearm specialists, among others.

The final report summarizing the IIU investigation is available at www.iiumanitoba.ca. The details of this investigation were first released on Sept. 21, 2015.

Manitoba’s acting chief medical examiner has called an inquest into this death, as required under the Fatality Inquiries Act. Inquests explore the circumstances and events leading to deaths for the purpose of finding out what, if anything, might be done to prevent similar deaths in the future.