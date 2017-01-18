The Arborg Ice Dawgs hosted the Selkirk Fishermen in a KJHL Central-Southern match-up at the Arborg-Bifrost Arena Jan. 13.

Each team were zip on their four power play chances, and the Fish out-shot the Dawgs 41-31.

When the last fish wiggled from the ice, Selkirk posed with a 5-2 win, snapping the Ice Dawgs’ eight-game winning streak. The Fish are second in the southern division. Despite the loss, the Ice Dawgs stand in first place in the central division – tied with the Peguis Juniors.

Fishermen’s friend Auzzie Loewen, opened the scoring at 14:07 with Talon Kelly and Milan Horanski assisting. Next in the penalty free-frame was Selkirk’s Bronson Kelly at 8:37 from Kale Ilchena, to boost the lead to 2-0.

At 6:30, the Dawgs’ Spencer Kilbrei pocketed a goal with Clint Torfason, gaining on the Fish. But as time dwindled on the clock, Selkirk fired with two shots. Dylan Painchaud-Niemi with Thomas Mironuk at 1:44, and Drayton Mendrun from Kaden Kotowich and Sean Loutit with 52 seconds left to wrap the period 4-1.

The second garnered one goal, courtesy of Arborgs’ Karson Collins, who sneaked by Fish netminder, Riley Bannerman, assisted by Josh Wilkenson and Torfason.

With 33 seconds remaining, the referee and linesmen doled out two 10-minute game misconducts. One to Fishermen Loutit, the other to Ice Dawg Aaron Kristjanson, who received an extra five for fighting and another two for instigating.

The frame ended 4-2.

In the third period the Ice Dawgs received an “It’s Raining Men” penalty at 17:18. The Fish capitalized on the Dawgs’ too many-men error, and at 16:48 got a hallelujah when Mendrun and Horanski skidded passed Dawgs’ goalie,Dylan Ossachuk for the sole goal of the frame. Selkirk skated away with the win, 5-2.



Falcons vs. Ice Dawgs

You can’t win on power plays.

Arborg hosted the Lundar Falcons at the Arborg-Bifrost Arena Jan. 15. The Dawgs out shot the Falcons, 65-35. Lundar went two and three on the power play, where Arborg missed all three of their chances. However, it didn’t matter in the end as the Dawgs won 7-5. At press time, Arborg shared first place in the KJHL central division with the Peguis Juniors.

In the first period, the Dawgs poached on the Falcons’ power play at 13:02 when Arborg’s Ryan Pochailo, with Josh Wilkenson and Dylan Furgala, snatched a short-handed goal. Dawg Kyle Barkman was itching to step back on the ice after a tripping call at 14:17, but Lundar’s Landon Gray, with Eric Miller, scored on the power play with 18 seconds left. The Falcons one upped the Dawgs with an unassisted goal from Jason Nikkel at 10:24 for the frame to end 2-1

Arborg came back strong in the second with a Cal Finnson goal at 16:26 with Clint Torfason and Colton Davis, and Karson Collin at 13:13, with Brett Goertzen and Furgala. With Davis on a penalty for boarding at 5:17, Lundar swooped in with Miller from Gray on a power play at 4:11 to tie the game, 3-3.

Halfway through the third, the Dawgs showed Falcons’ netminder Travis Rigden no mercy, with three contraction-like goals. The two-minute -apart bundles of joy were delivered at 11:16 from Derric Gulay from Spencer Kilbrei and Ryan Pochailo, at 9:15 from Kilbrei with Gulay and Torfason, and an assist at 7:51 from Brett Goertzen.

The Falcons’ Miller inched by Dawg goalie, Dylan Ossachuk, with Jack Clinton. In a last ditch effort, Lundar pulled their goalie, and Arborg’s Torfason tipped his hat at the Falcons with Dylan Furgala to end the game 7-4.

The next home game for the Arborg Ice Dawgs is Jan. 20, when they face the North Winnipeg Satellites at 8:15 p.m. at the Arborg arena.