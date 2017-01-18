Hawks blown away by Storm, Juniors

The Peguis Juniors walloped the Fisher River Hawks in a 15-4 victory at the Fisher River Arena Complex Jan. 13.

The Juniors skunked the Hawks in the first period taking two points. The first was off of the stick of Theoren Spence at 8:43 and the second came from Waylon Neault with just over two minutes left on the clock.

The second saw the Juniors put six more points over the goal line before the Hawks took their first successful shot. Quinton Flett was up to bat first for the Juniors taking his at 8:13. He was followed by two more goals from Spence to complete his hat trick and one each from Tyrome Spence-Blair, Christian Cochrane, and Ian Sutherland. The Hawks finally ended their nap when Johnny Beaulieu responded with a power play goal with 21 seconds left on the clock.

This shift in momentum lead to both teams fighting it out for control of the third. Spence-Blair opened the period with Peguis’ first goal 40 seconds in. Flett followed up, adding the10th marker to the Juniors’ tally. Beaulieu gave his team some more inspiration at 1:43 with the Hawk’s second puck over the goal line. Coulson Nepiak and Devun Groot responded quickly when at 2:38 and 2:59 respectively they made their mark’s for Peguis. At 4:00, Macrae Sinclair made puck hit mesh for Fisher River.

Darryl Thaddeus followed this up with his point for the Hawks at 7:42. Devon Garson responded adding to the Peguis lead with his point at 8:03. Spence and Cochrane ended the game with a goal each for the Juniors bringing their total to 15.

Dray Flett was in net for Peguis stopping 41 of 45 shots , while Jarrod Smith played netminder for Fisher River and made 49 out of 64 saves.



Storms blows in

The Fisher River Hawks next face the OCN Storm Jan. 15, at the OCN arena and losing 11-5.

The first period saw OCN come back after Fisher River established an early lead. The opening goal went to Thaddeus at 2:08. Austin Caza knotted the score 25 seconds later with the first in what turned out to be a streak for the Storm. Broady Personius, Tony Apetegon, Ryan Cartley and Bryson Wernicki each took their turn in front of the net, while Aavory Wilkie managed to get two shots passed the goalie.

Fisher River owned the second, but it was not enough to get them on even ground. Cochrane started the round with his first for the Hawks at 2:03. OCN responded with a goal courtesy of Brandon Sinclair-Martin at 5:53. Cochrane then took on the task of scoring a natural hat trick ending the frame with five markers for Fisher River.

The Storm didn’t give the Hawks an opportunity in the third taking three more goals while giving away none. Wilkie took the first successful shot, while Devon Tobacco was responsible for finishing the game off with two more of his own.

The winning netminder was Ron Fiddler Jr., who stopped 30 of 35 shots. Elliot Wilson took the loss and was kept busy saving 43 of 54.

Fisher River played against The OCN Storm Jan 16. Their next game will be against the St. Malo Warriors at the St. Malo Arena Jan. 20.

