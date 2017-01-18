The Gimli High School Lakers varsity boys basketball team took full advantage of playing on home court as they won their home tournament Jan. 14.

The Lakers defeated the Frontier Raiders from Cranberry Portage 72-64 in the championship game, going undefeated throughout the tournament. In pool play, Gimli defeated the Lac du Bonnet Chargers 60-36 and later were victorious against the St. Maurice Patriots 75-62 to advance to the championship game.

The Lord Selkirk Royals finished in third place after unplugging the Chargers 96-61 in the third place game. The Royals lost to the Raiders 61-48 but defeated the Stonewall Rams 55-35 in pool play.

The Rams failed to make an Interlake sweep in final games, losing the fifth-place game to the Patriots 58-49. Stonewall had lost to the Raiders 65-23 in pool play.

The Lakers junior varsity girls squad went to Ste. Anne for a tournament where they won the seventh-place game against the Steinbach Regional Sabres 26-22 Jan. 14. The Lakers first lost to the Rams (score unavailable at press time) and later to the Louis Riel Voyageurs 64-10 to go down to the seventh-place game.



SCI Rams

Stonewall’s junior varsity girls team finished fourth in Ste. Anne. After defeating the Lakers, the Rams faced the Linden Christian Wings, where they lost 51-30. In the third place game, Stonewall fell to the Edward Schreyer Barons from Beausejour 33-9 Jan. 14.

In the West Winnipeg Athletic Conference, both the Rams JV and varsity girls teams showed success. The junior varsity girls defeated the Churchill Bulldogs 58-19 at Churchill High School Jan. 10, while the varsity girls won against the Tec Voc Hornets 53-51 Jan. 9 and the Bulldogs 52-45 Jan. 11, both at Stonewall Collegiate.

The Rams JV and varsity boys teams were a different story. The junior varsity squad lost to Churchill 73-34 Jan. 10, while the varsity boys fell to the Hornets 80-35 Jan. 9 and to the Bulldogs 87-29.



WCI Wildcats

The Warren Collegiate Wildcats varsity girls team finished fourth at a tournament in Souris Jan. 14.

The Wildcats defeated the Gilbert Plains Trojans 40-31 in their opening game, before losing in the semifinals to the hosts Sabers 58-39. Warren lost in the third-place game to the Elton Sabers 69-38.

The Wildcats varsity boys squad travelled to MacGregor for a tournament where they were 1-2 going into their final game against the William Morton Warriors. The score for the final game was unavailable at press time.

Warren also split a pair of junior varsity games at Teulon Collegiate against the Saints Jan. 11. The Wildcats JV boys defeated the Saints 62-42, while Teulon edged out Warren 37-36 in the JV girls match.

The Saints JV girls side played in an abbreviated tournament in Carman Jan. 13 and 14. Niverville defeated Teulon 33-25 but the Saints won against Carman 34-32.