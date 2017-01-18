Fire destroys Vic’s Auto Body

A fire destroyed Vic’s Auto Body Alignment & Brakes in Teulon Jan. 8.

Teulon-Rockwood fire chief Chris Dawson said firefighters received the call at approximately 12:20 a.m.

“When we arrived, flames were coming out the front office window and there were significant signs of fire down the west wall,” Dawson said.

He believed the fire had been burning for sometime before the local fire department arrived at the business located near the junction of Highway 7 and Provincial Road 415.

Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours, not leaving until after 9:30 a.m.

“It was quite a hot blaze, that’s for sure,” Dawson said and noted the building could not be saved.

The fire chief expressed the department’s gratitude to the community for providing coffee and food to the 21 firefighters on the scene.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Fire Commissioner said the cause of the fire is undetermined, because of the complete destruction of the structure by the fire and the firefighting efforts.

Vic Chartrand, the owner of the autobody, said he intends to reopen his business at the same location, where he has been for the last 35 years.



Community helping out

A ‘support social’ is being organized in honour of Chartrand and his family, who will receive the proceeds.

A poster circulated by the Teulon & District Chamber of Commerce said the social will be at the Teulon-Rockwood Centennial Hall Feb. 11, beginning at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 each, and available at Frydays Restaurant, Red River Co-op, Teulon Senior Resource, Sunova Credit Union and Sole Purpose Reflexology. Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation or a donation for the silent auction can do so at the latter three businesses. For more information regarding the social, call Lynn at 204-886-3229 or Senior Resource at 204-886-2570.