A 45-year-old man was killed in a crash during the morning of Jan. 17.

The two-vehicle wreck occurred about 6:40 a.m. in the RM of Brokenhead, at the corner of Highways 12 North and Highway 44.

Beausejour RCMP said an eastbound car driven by the victim collided with a northbound semi-trailer when entering the intersection. The driver was the car was dead at the scene, said Mounties.

The semi-trailer’s driver, a 32-year-old St. Clements man, was uninjured.

The cause of the crash is being investigated, with RCMP noting alcohol isn’t considered a factor and road conditions were normal.