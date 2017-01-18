With only a few games left in the regular season, the Stonewall Flyers are running out of time to get into better position for the SEMHL playoffs.

Despite Danny Stewart’s hat trick for the Flyers, Nick Doyle countered with four goals for the Morden Redskins in their victory over Stonewall, 7-4 at the Veterans Memorial Sports Complex Jan. 13. The Flyers’ loss keeps them in last place in the league standings with a 4-10-0 record and eight points.

Doyle scored first for the Redskins at 12:48 of the first period, but Stewart answered back with his power play goal at 14:00. Doyle later connected for a second time at 17:47 to give Morden a 2-1 lead.

Brayden McDonald tied the game for Stonewall at 8:22 of the middle frame, but Doyle completed his hat trick with a shorthanded marker at 15:39 to give the Redskins a 3-2 lead.

The Flyers’ Barret Schlag and Morden’s Jordan Cameron were both ejected for fighting, and Stewart tied the game for Stonewall at 3:57. The Redskins later responded with a flourish: Doyle potted the puck at 5:14, Tyler Peers found the back of the net at 5:43 and Kris Williams’ goal at 6:33 put Morden up 6-3.

Stewart completed his hat trick at 7:05, but Brandon Lauder replied for Morden at 16:34.

Reed Peters made 28 saves for the win, while Bretton Fewchuk stopped 35 shots in taking the loss.

Stonewall faces off against the Portage Islanders in Portage la Prairie Jan. 20.