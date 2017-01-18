Following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s shuffling of his cabinet, Manitoba is now left with only one MP sitting at the cabinet table.

Until Jan. 10, Kildonan-St. Paul MaryAnn Mihychuk had been the federal minister of employment, workforce and labour. A number of media reports suggested Mihychuk would remain in cabinet, but in another portfolio. In the end, such was not the case and Manitoba’s Liberal contingent in the House of Commons is six backbenchers and Winnipeg South Centre MP Jim Carr as the Minister of Natural Resources. There’s not even a junior cabinet minister from Manitoba.

While Carr may be aptly able to represent the province’s interests on par with the likes of former cabinet ministers Lloyd Axworthy and Jake Epp, being the only Manitoban does not help his cause very much.

As a ‘business Liberal’ Carr can span the divide between his party and the governing Manitoba PCs led by Premier Brian Pallister.

It is not like all of the six backbenchers are not cabinet material. Among Trudeau’s flock of Winnipeg MPs who could have been selected to the cabinet are Dan Vandal, Terry Duguid or Doug Eyolfson. Robert Falcon-Oulette likely spoiled his chances with his outspokenness, and the Liberals have long had a knack for over looking Kevin Lamoureux, who is the consumate ‘constituency-person.’

As the midway point of the Liberals’ term is approaching, the shine on Trudeau is beginning to dull as the realities of governing are setting in. Besides a single cabinet minister from Manitoba, another of Trudeau’s problems in the province is all of the Liberal MPs are from Winnipeg. Mihychuk, whose constituency extends to include the RMs of East and West St. Paul, was the closest thing he had to a rural MP from Manitoba. That is now gone. Granted there were rumblings Mihychuk was not performing to the extent Trudeau had expected.

When the second half of the Liberals’ term comes this fall, they will begin to go in to election mode. To have any hopes of retaining their seven Winnipeg seats and perhaps adding a few in rural Manitoba, one thing Trudeau must consider is adding a second voice from the Keystone Province.



- Glen Hallick is the group editor of Interlake Publishing