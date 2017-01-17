Centennial Plaza receives $319K in federal funding

The RM of East St. Paul’s Centennial Plaza legacy project got a major boost in funding thanks to the federal government.



The federal government through the Legacy Fund of Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program, is contributing $319,000.



The construction of the Centennial Plaza, which will commemorate the RM’s 100th anniversary in 2016, is set to begin during the spring of 2017. The project will transform the RM’s municipal parking lot into a multi-use community facility to provide a modern venue for performances and public gatherings.



“The Centennial Plaza is going to be a legacy project in the community,” ESP mayor Shelley Hart said. “The whole concept of the meeting place started when we were just planning our centennial events and this was in the spring of 2015.”



Kildonan-St. Paul MP MaryAnn Mihychuk said the RM spent the last year reflecting on 100 years of history, therefore, the legacy project is a perfect fit for the community.



She said the location of the Centennial Plaza is a meaningful, as it was this location where the Selkirk Treaty was signed, which involved the Selkirk Settlers and five chiefs in 1817.



“This was the very site of significant Canadian moment,” Mihychuk said. “This became a model of peace and prosperity. It’s very important for us to acknowledge that we are on the traditional territory of the Anishinaabe and the home land of the Cree peoples. It’s a very important not only gesture, but a strong commitment for us to remember our history and what better place to do it than East St. Paul since we’ve just reflecting on its history.”