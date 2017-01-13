Women's league going strong

The women are back at it.

Members of the women's curling league at the Selkirk & District Curling Club are preparing for their annual BonSpa.

"Our league continues to grow," said women's league chair Kathleen McCallum. "We had lost our women's bonspiel for awhile and we decided to brand it as a women's health and wellness weekend. We have a massage therapist that comes out, we do a yoga class."

The unique curling event is taking place for its fifth year in-a-row and not only including curling, but also a spa theme for women to relax in-between their draws.

The event runs Jan. 20 to 22 and includes dinner and cash prizes.

For more information and to register contact Kathleen McCallum at 204-757-4704 or by email at