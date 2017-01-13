Who is Chief Peguis

All your stories

Change text size for the story

Donna Sutherland put pen to paper as she explored archival information to provide a greater understanding of Chief Peguis.

Centuries after his death, Chief Peguis Heritage Park was established in St. Clements.

Sutherland made countless trips to The Selkirk Regional Library, the University of Winnipeg Library, the Legislative Library of Manitoba and the Manitoba Genealogical Society as she spent time gathering archival information.