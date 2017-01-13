Who is Chief Peguis

Local author Donna Sutherland searches through archival information to provide readers of her book with a look back on the life of Chief Peguis. (Brook Jones/Interlake Publishing/Postmedia Network)
Donna Sutherland put pen to paper as she explored archival information to provide a greater understanding of Chief Peguis.
Centuries after his death, Chief Peguis Heritage Park was established in St. Clements.
Sutherland made countless trips to The Selkirk Regional Library, the University of Winnipeg Library, the Legislative Library of Manitoba and the Manitoba Genealogical Society as she spent time gathering archival information.