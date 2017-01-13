Schools closed

Extreme cold weather in Manitoba's has forced schools throughout the Interlake to close Jan. 13.

The Lord Selkirk, Interlake, and Lakeshore school divisions are closed Friday.

LSSD Supt. Scott Kwasnitza told the Selkirk Journal that when making the decision to close schools, the local school division bases their decision from Environment Canada’s temperature reading from the Winnipeg Airport Authority weather station at 6 a.m. that day. Kwasnitza said this is a consistent guideline with most divisions in the province.

Kwasnitza noted that 75 per cent of LSSD students travel to their institution by bus. When temperatures reach – 40 C or colder, buses are more prone to breakdowns, making travelling potentially dangerous said Kwasnitza. He added the LSSD is a large geographical area, meaning buses travel long distances. He noted students using the busing system also have to stand outside and wait in order to be picked up, while some students endure walking to school as well.