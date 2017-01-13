RM of West St. Paul mayor reflects on 2016

The issue of water was biggest project underway in West St. Paul in 2016 and will continue to be at the forefront in 2017.



RM of West St. Paul mayor Bruce Henley said West St. Paul is the only community in the capital region that has been without some type of potable water provided by the RM.



“We want to make sure for future generation that when the need arises that we have the waste water treatment and the water available for the community,” Henley said. “We’re kidding ourselves if we don’t think it is going to be needed in the future our community.”



He said the RM has take advantage of wastewater and potable water projects because the federal and provincial government is providing funding for these types of mega projects.



“It would fiscal irresponsible of elected officials if we weren’t taking advantage of bringing a service to the community when we can do it for 30 cents or less the dollar - it only makes sense,” he said. “We have done extremely well with the funding because we have been prepared.”



Looking back on the year that was, Henley said the centennial celebration was one to remember.



“We wanted the celebration to cater to the young and the old,” Henley said. “We were very pleased with the support we got in the community.”