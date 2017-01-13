Mayor Johannson looks back on 2016

Selkirk mayor Larry Johannson couldn’t be happier with the way the kind of city Selkirk is transforming into as of late.



Voters in Selkirk first elected Larry Johannson as city councillor in 2006 and then elected him as mayor in 2010.



The city of 10,000 people has evolved over the years and continues to be a major hub for those living in the Interlake.

Accomplishments



Looking back on the year that was, Johannson noted many accomplishments. Selkirk was awarded the coveted Five Blooms through Communities in Bloom.



Finance

The city completed the Capital Asset Management Program and presented it to council along with a new Asset Register for the city. A new external auditor was brought on board in 2016. This brought a fresh audit look at the internal city financial processes and practices along with the city’s governing bylaws.