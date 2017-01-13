Half Moon preparing to shine even brighter

The Half Moon in Lockport is not only a beacon for local residents, but also visitors to the Red River Corridor.



The local restaurant is undergoing a major renovation as the establishment nears its 80th anniversary.



Owner Wayne McIntosh told the Selkirk Journal, Jan. 11, he wants to expand on the theme the 1950s theme and the old school look.



Since its doors first opened in 1938, the Half Moon Drive In has become a famous destination in Manitoba. During the spring of 1983 the old Half Moon, a few kilometres south, closed but McIntosh opened a more modern restaurant near the historic St. Andrews Lock and Dam in 1987.



“Over the course of the 30 years I have done a lot of things to the restaurant to 'jack' it up and have a little fun,” McIntosh said. “I’m passionate about what I do."



McIntosh said he is focused on renovating the exterior look of the restaurant.



