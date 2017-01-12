Highways closed

A number of highways in the Interlake are closed Jan. 12 due to severe weather. The Interlake has been hit with plenty of snow this winter. A grader with Manitoba Infrastructure and Transportation cleans snow along Highway 8. (Brook Jones/Interlake Publishing/Postmedia Network)
Severe weather in Manitoba, Jan. 12, has closed a number of schools and highways throughout the Interlake.
Schools in the Lord Selkirk School Division and the Interlake School division are closed.
The following sections of Highway 9 are closed: Hwy. 9A to Hwy. 4, Hwy. 17 to Winnipeg Beach, the junction of Hwy. 4 to Hwy. 17. Sections of Hwy. 8 are closed between Hwy. 27 to Hwy. 67, Hwy. 67 to Hwy. 17, and Hwy. 17 to Hwy. 229. Highway 6 between Hwy. 67 and Hwy 248.
Highway 4 between Hwy. 9 and Hwy. 59 is partially snow covered.