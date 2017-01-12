Highways closed

Severe weather in Manitoba, Jan. 12, has closed a number of schools and highways throughout the Interlake.

Schools in the Lord Selkirk School Division and the Interlake School division are closed.

The following sections of Highway 9 are closed: Hwy. 9A to Hwy. 4, Hwy. 17 to Winnipeg Beach, the junction of Hwy. 4 to Hwy. 17. Sections of Hwy. 8 are closed between Hwy. 27 to Hwy. 67, Hwy. 67 to Hwy. 17, and Hwy. 17 to Hwy. 229. Highway 6 between Hwy. 67 and Hwy 248.

Highway 4 between Hwy. 9 and Hwy. 59 is partially snow covered.