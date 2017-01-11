Warren’s Jordan Smith led his team from the Pembina Curling Club to the playoffs at the Canola Provincial Junior Men’s Curling Championship.

Smith, with third Colin Kurz, second Julien Leduc, lead Brett Moxham and coaches Dean Moxham and Lynn Fallis-Kurz, reached the 2 vs. 2 playoff game at provincials where they lost to Fort Rouge’s Hayden Forrester 7-5 at the St. Vital Curling Club Jan. 5. Smith led 5-4 after eight ends before Forrester scored one in the ninth and stole two in the 10th for the victory.

Smith started the event with routs against St. Vital’s Jack Hykaway 10-1 and Swan River’s Brock Stephen 11-2. His foursome later defeated Morris’ Jordan Peters 7-1, Stonewall’s Thomas Dunlop 7-2, Pembina’s Brandon Radford 5-3 and Fort Rouge’s Brett Walter 10-3. In a game to decide first place in their group, Smith lost to former world junior champion Braden Calvert of the Granite Curling Club 5-4 and was dropped to the 2 vs. 2 game.



Lamb misses playoffs

Gimli’s Rebecca Lamb and her team from the Stonewall Curling Club fell one win short of a tiebreaker at the Canola Junior Women’s Curling Championship as they finished with a 4-3 record.

Lamb, with third Jordyn McIntyre, second Brooklynn Meiklejohn, lead Rhea Teranishi and coach Rob Lamb, had an excellent start to the tournament. They defeated Brandon’s Kaitlyn Payette 11-10 in an extra end, St. Vital’s Shae Bevan 8-6 and Beausejour’s Kathryn Cullen 8-2. However, they later entered a slump with losses to Dauphin’s Emma Jensen 7-6, East St. Paul’s Kristy Watling (with Stonewall’s Jenna Boisvert at third) 6-3 and to eventual champion Laura Burtnyk of Assiniboine Memorial 8-7 in an extra end. Lamb finished the tournament with an 11-9 win over Elmwood’s Meghan Walter (with Gunton’s Kendra Derbowka at second).

Dunlop improves from last year

Stonewall’s Thomas Dunlop and his squad from the Stonewall Curling Club showed a one-win improvement from 2016 as their team finished with a 3-4 record.

Dunlop, with third Emerson Klimpke, second Carson Argan, lead Matt Dunlop, fifth Josh Maisey of Winnipeg Beach and coach Guy Beaudry, started with an 8-6 win over Radford. They later lost to Brett Walter 8-4, to Calvert 9-5 and to Smith 7-2. Dunlop later defeated Hykaway 5-2 and Stephen 10-3 before losing to Joshua Friesen 9-5 to end the tournament.