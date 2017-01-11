Volunteers needed for Canada Summer Games

Canada’s largest multi-sport event is coming to Manitoba and the Interlake will play a roll and volunteers are needed to ensure the games are a success.



While Winnipeg will host the majority of the sporting events, Gimli will play an important piece as the host venue for sailing.



The games, which run July 28 to Aug. 13, are just months away and the host society is putting out the call to volunteers to step forward.

More than 4,000 athletes, 500 officials and an expected 20,000 visitors will descend on Manitoba for the 50th anniversary of the Canada Games.



Gimli residents Daniel McKelvey and his wife, Dianne, have stepped forward and signed up to donate their time and energy to volunteer for the upcoming games.



“This will put Gimli on the map,” Daniel said. “This is a great place and more people should know about it.”



Daniel and Dianne, who have been married for 49 years, became permanent residents of Gimli 11 years ago.



The duo have been giving back to the local community as volunteers with the Gimli Film Festival and were recently the coordinators for the recent Habitat of Humanity build. Daniel also volunteers with the annual Ride for Dad.



“We like to help out in the community,” Daniel said.



At this point, the McKelveys have not been assigned a volunteer position as of yet, but they have outlined their preferences are in the area of hospitality.

Canada Summer Games Host Society co-chair Hubert Mesiman explained that organizers are seeking 6,000 volunteers for the upcoming games.



“We’re now in the home stretch,” Mesiman said.



He said there are 21 specialized areas where volunteers can do there part to help the thousands of athletes have the best games experience possible.



“We’re made great strides and we are at nearing 4,000 volunteers,” he said. “The volunteer crew has set up is a really great experience for volunteers and the training program that goes with it. You get a uniform and you’re looked after.”



One of the ambitions the host society has is to create a legacy of volunteers that can be readily available for future major events that come to Manitoba.



“We have also asked volunteers if they are willing let their name stand for future events. We have a date base that we are building,’ Mesiman said. “Jeff Hnatiuk, our CAO, mentioned at a board meeting last week hat 80% of the people that are volunteering have indicated that they are okay with that...We’re continuing to build a group of volunteers.”



Canada Summer Games community relations committee co-chair Sachit Mehra said the eyes of the nation will be on Manitoba during the two week period of the games.



“You’re going to have athletes from across the nation coming down,” Merhra said. “For some of them it’s going to be their first games. But they’re all going to be here and enjoy. Winnipeg and Manitoba are going to be the centre of it.



Merhra said that first and foremost is that the summer games will bring with it a legacy, such as improvements to sporting venues. He also said the host society is not only focused on providing the best experience for the thousands of athletes, but also on the community build, which is at community and citizen level.



“If you have a certain skill set that you want to bring to the games,” Merhra said. “But if I want to learn a new skill, we will train you.”

He also noted that Manitobans have to appreciate the economic boom as a result of the games not only in Winnipeg, but throughout Manitoba.

