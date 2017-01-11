Steelers turning heads in MJHL

The Selkirk Steelers are turning up the heat in the MJHL as they continue to win night in and night out.



Selkirk’s Junior A hockey club has increased their winning streak to five games, which has helped them secure second place in the 11-team league with 21 games remaining in the schedule.



The Steelers squeezed every drop of oil out of the Virden Oil Capitals at the Selkirk Recreation Complex Jan. 7, as they claimed a 4-2 victory.



“We were short players against Virden with some injuries, but this gave opportintiues for other guys to step up in different situations throughout the game,” Steelers associate coach Jeff Mitchell said.



Virden took the early lead in the first period, when Carter Cowlthorp beat Steelers netminder Landon Poiron on the power play at 12:15. The Oil Capitals kept pressing during the second as they built a 2-0 lead.



“I felt we played a great team game, despite being down 2-0, but we rallied back as a group to take the game in a 4-2 win,” Mitchell said.



In took until the dying seconds of the second frame for Selkirk to make their way onto the score sheet, when Ezra Hall scored on the power player at 19:34. This opened the flood gates for the Steelers in the third, scoring three unanswered goals. Ryan Gardiner scored on the power play at 4:19, which was followed by Shanna

McFadden at 17:50 and an empty net goal by Braden Lozinski at 19:25.

Poiron stopped 19 of 21 shots in the victory, whereas his counterpart stopped 30 of 33.



Overtime against Neepawa

The night prior, Selkirk defeated the visiting Neepawa Natives 4-3 in overtime at the Selkirk Rec.

The Steelers’ got onto the scoreboard in the first period when Nathan Halvorsen scored on the power play at 12:01. Just 47 seconds later, the Natives tied the game at 1-1 when Ashton Anderson beat netminder Hayden Dola.



Ryan Pruden proved to be the spark for the home team, as he netted back to back goals in the first period at 14:40 and 17:32. His performance on the ice was recognized by being name the game’s Second Star.

Neither team lit the goal lamp during second.



Neepawa controlled the third period scoring the only two goals of the frame, taking the 3-3 game into overtime.



Connor Barley needed less than a minute in overtime to be the hero when he scored at 0:51, giving the Steelers the 4-3 win.

Dola stopped 11 of 14 for the win and Neepawa’s Evan Robert stopped 28 of 32 in the loss.



After 39 games played, the Steelers are 27-10-2 for 56 points. The team has now moved up into sole possession of second place, but are only one point ahead of the Flyers (27-10-1), who have one game in hand.



The Steinbach Pistons continue to lead the MJHL with 63 points and with a record of 31-5-1.

Selkirk faced off against the OCN Blizzard at the house of steel Jan. 10, but the final score was not available by press time. The Steelers travel to Virden for back-to-back games against the Oil Capitals Jan 13 and 14. Their road trip continues as they take on the Neepawa Natives Jan. 15.

