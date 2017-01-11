The annual report from the Southwest Teens at Risk was the main agenda item at the meeting of the council for the Town of Stonewall Jan. 4.

Danelle Guenther, STAR’s program co-ordinator, said STAR expanded the area it serves to include the RM of Woodlands. That resulted in more clients for the program. During 2016, STAR worked with 28 clients.

Guenther said STAR assists teens believed to be at risk, generally between the ages of 12 to 18 years.

“Last year, we had quite a few more 18-year-olds. Two of which enrolled themselves,” she said.

STAR is open to accepting teens who are 19 years-old and is considering assisting people as old as 21. She noted the sister program, Selkirk Team for At-Risk Teens, in the Lord Selkirk School Division already accepts young people up to 21.

Along with the clients, STAR organized 112 case conferences, 11 parent meetings, 17 client meetings and 23 committee meetings.

One of the programs STAR runs is Communicating and Coping with Your Teen. Guenther said the next round begins Jan. 18 at Ecole Stonewall Centennial School.

Another program offered by STAR is one for kids who are dealing with parents who are heavy substance abusers.

Since STAR’s inception in 2009, Guenther said the program has worked with 90 families.

Guenther is based at the Stonewall RCMP detachment and works with councillors in Interlake School Division school, particularly Stonewall, Teulon and Warren Collegiates.



Zoning bylaw

Evan Allan, the town’s project lead on its new zoning bylaw spoke with council again. Stonewall is in the process of revamping its zoning bylaw and is so far at the first reading stage.

Allan suggested the town lower the maximum height of structures from 60 to 45 feet, as to bring it in line with most municipalities in the province. He said, any future buildings to be higher than 45-feet would need to meet the provincial building code. Such would include the requirement for sprinkler systems.

He also discussed the brightness of electronic signs. He said the standard is 0.34 foot candles of illumination and electronic signs should include dimming controls.

The town will host a second public hearing on the zoning bylaw, tentatively scheduled for Feb. 15.

One of the major changes to Stonewall’s 25-year-old zoning bylaw is forgoing the requirement for group homes such as those operated by Community Living Interlake to apply for a conditional use permit. Such residences would be classified as permitted use and CLI, as well as similar organizations, will no longer be subjected to public hearings.

Future projects

Stemming from Stonewall council’s vision meeting, the town wants to pave 3rd Avenue South further west to 12th Ave. South. The earliest this would begin is next year. Also among the future items were the town’s plan to continue its water meter replacement program. Mayor Lockie McLean expressed an interest in the town doing something to mark Canada’s 150th birthday.

Contract to expire

Come July 1, the collective bargaining agreement between the town and its employees expires. Coun. Clive Hinds suggested the town should push for a longer contract term, up to five years.

Coun. Walter Badger urged the town to begin negotiations on a new contract as soon as possible. He noted there is more pressure to reach an agreement when talks begin shortly prior or after the contract has expired.

Prohibited use of sidewalks

The town received a letter from a resident who raised the issue of snowmobiles travelling on sidewalks. Stonewall CAO Doreen Steg noted the town already has a bylaw prohibiting such use. McLean said the town’s bylaw enforcement officer will look into the matter.

