Selkirk Fishermen bring down OCN Storm

The Selkirk Fishermen surrounded the visiting OCN Storm with a puck storm as they netted 16 goals in the 60-minute contest.



Not only did Selkirk’s Junior B hockey club out score the Storm 16-5, but they out shot their opponents 49-31 at the Selkirk Recreation Complex Jan. 8.



Selkirk’s Griffin Steeves got the Fish on the scoreboard early as he scored on the power play at 17:32. The Fish continued their scoring ways, netting seven unanswered goals during the first. Scoring for the Fish were Milan Horanksi with two goals, Dylan Painchaud with a pair, Coel Forsyth and Drayton Mendrun.

OCN found their way onto the score sheet when Aavory Wilkie scored on the power play with 33 seconds remaining in the opening frame.



Selkirk’s domination continued in the second when Dane Derewlanchuk made it 8-1 in favour of the Fish. The Storm’s Mitchell Tilley scored 29 seconds later making it 8-2. But the Fish would knock the wind out of the storm by scoring three unanswered goals (Auzzie Loewen, Painchaud and Dawson Courchene), which took the home team into the second intermission with an 11-2 lead.



Selkirk’s Horanski opened the third when he scored his third goal of the game at 13:00. The Fish would go on to score five more goals, from Sean Loutit, Painchaud, Talon Kelly and Gordie Longbottom during the third compared to their counterparts, who only mustered three goals during the final frame.



Fishermen netminder

Travis Schalk earned the victory in net for the Fish as he stopped 26 of 31 shots. OCN’s Anthony Fontain played 50:09 of the contest and stopped 25 of 37. Teammate Ron Fiddler Jr. was between the pipes for 9:51 and turned away eight of 12 shots.

The victory gives Selkirk 34 points (17-7-0-0), one behind the south division leaders - the St. Malo Warriors. The Fish are 17 points ahead of the third place Lundar Falcons.

Selkirk travels to the Arborg & District Arena to take on the Ice Dawgs Jan. 13 at 8:15 p.m. They continue on the road to the Lundar Arena for a tilt against the Falcons Jan. 18 at 8 p.m.