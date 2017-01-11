It’s a sold out celebration! In less than three weeks, the Reechka Ukrainian Dance Club’s 380 tickets for Malanka 2017 flew from the ticket booth.

It’s Reechka’s 30th anniversary of hosting Malanka, which could be a possibility for the quick sale, spokesperson Lynette Oliver said. Another could be the popular polka band, SLOOHAI.

“They have a wide variety of modern as well,” said Oliver. “That’s why we took the opportunity to book them.”

This year, Ukrainian New Year’s Eve is the same day as Reechka’s celebration, Jan. 14.

Over the years, the Reechka dancers have stayed true to the traditional Ukrainian roots of Malanka, even though they “welcome the new year a little earlier,” Oliver said.

At midnight, they sing the Ukrainian version of Auld Lang Syne. And there will be a Kolomeyka.

“Everyone forms a circle,” Oliver explained. “Current and former dancers get a chance to showcase their steps. And they bring people onto the floor who may not have danced.”

During the Kolomeyka, the host and hostess of the evening lead a young family with a baby in a quick circle.

“It’s to signify the ushering in of the old and new year.”

Of course Malanka features a Ukrainian feast of perogies, holopchi, ham and pyrizhky – little cabbage buns.

The first performance starts at 6 p.m. at the Arborg Bifrost Community Centre. If you have a ticket, be ready for a night of dancing.

Z novym rokom!