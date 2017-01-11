Two Interlake curlers will represent Manitoba at the 2017 Canadian Junior Curling Championships after their teams won the Canola Junior Provincial Curling Championships at the St. Vital Curling Club Jan. 6.

Marquette’s Sara Oliver will make a return trip to nationals as the second for Laura Burtnyk. Their team from Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club, which includes third Hailey Ryan, lead Rebecca Cormier and coach Scott Grant, defeated Kristy Watling’s rink from East St. Paul 8-7 in the women’s final.

“(Our team) worked really hard and it paid off,” Oliver wrote in an email to The Stonewall Argus and Teulon Times. “Our run at provincials was probably the best we played all year round and I’m so proud to be a two-time Manitoba champion!”

Last year, she was the lead for Abby Ackland’s provincial champion rink and represented Manitoba at the 2016 Canadian Juniors in Stratford, Ont., where the team lost in a tiebreaker to New Brunswick.

“I think having the experience of being there once already will help me stay more calm and to really take in the experience of being at nationals,” Oliver added.

Burtnyk’s team finished pool play with a 5-2 record, losing only to Watling 7-5 and St. Vital’s Shae Bevan 8-5, however the record was good enough to finish the Red Group in second place. In the 2 vs. 2 playoff against Deer Lodge’s Paige Watkins, the team rallied from a 5-2 deficit after four ends and scored one in the 10th to win 8-7 and advance to the semifinal against Altona’s Mackenzie Zacharias. In the semifinal, Burtnyk’s team scored three in the third and stole four in the seventh for a 9-2 win to advance to the final.

Down 3-1 to Watling, Burtnyk scored two in the fifth and stole one in the sixth for a 4-3 lead. After each team exchanged deuces, Watling scored two in the ninth for a 7-6 lead. Burtnyk later scored two on her final shot in the 10th to take the championship.



Bilawka

East St. Paul’s Brendan Bilawka, lead for JT Ryan’s rink from the AMCC, was part of an upset win over two-time national champion Braden Calvert of the Granite Curling Club in the men’s final, winning 7-3.

The win also denied history for two Interlake curlers on Calvert’s squad. Third Colton Lott of Sandy Hook was looking for an unprecedented fourth provincial junior men’s championship, while second Kyle Doering, from East St. Paul, missed out on his third title.

Ryan’s squad, which included third Jacques Gauthier, second Graham McFarlane, fifth Kyle Allenby and coach John Lund, was the only men’s team to go 7-0 in pool play. They earned a berth into the 1 vs. 1 playoff game against Calvert, where Ryan’s team was overwhelmed 8-2. In the semifinal against Fort Rouge’s Hayden

Forrester, Ryan scored one in the 10th end to win 7-6 and advance to the final. In the final, Ryan scored one in the third and stole ones in the fifth and sixth for a 3-0 lead. After trading singles, Calvert scored two in the ninth to cut Ryan’s lead to 4-3. However, Ryan put an exclamation mark on the game with three in the 10th for the victory.

The 2017 Canadian Junior Curling Championships are in Victoria, B.C. Jan. 21 to 29.

