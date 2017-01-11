Move over hockey, a skating competition’s coming to town. The Teulon Skating Club will host the 2017 Interlake Regionals Jan. 22. Nine clubs from the region will be represented by 81 skaters, vying for medals and ribbons.

This is the first time the Teulon Skating Club has hosted a competition. Audra Nesbitt-Hume, president of the club, said she’s confident in their ability to hold the large scale event.

“For our first competition … we’re doing okay,” Nesbitt-Hume said. “Everything will go off as planned.”

Skaters from Arborg, Ashern, East St. Paul, St. Andrews, Selkirk, Skate Interlake (Gimli), Stonewall, Stony Mountain and, of course, Teulon, will take part in the annual event. The competition is for skaters at the STAR 1 to 4 level who perform solos, spins and elements, and STAR 5 to 6 in spins and elements. CanSkate Levels 1 to 6 will also compete.

Nesbitt-Hume said the Interlake Regionals has been open to members of CanSkate for a couple years which, “gets them used to competition.”

“Competition can be intimidating for the new competitors,” she said. “We hope it (competition) doesn’t scare them away so they continue to compete.”



Many changes

CanSkate has seen many changes, and Nesbitt-Hume believes it’s, “More fun for the skaters. They’re learning more, and they don’t know it.”

As a former figure skater, she agrees with the ribbon system for the younger skaters. This includes a scoresheet to indicate what areas need improving and where the skater excels.

“(You’re) competing against a standard rather than each other.”

As for support from the community and the region, community support has been good, Nesbitt-Hume noted.

“Those that have been approached have supported us.”

Nesbitt-Hume added she wants the skaters to enjoy the day. Because it’s their competition.

“I hope they (the skaters) have fun.”