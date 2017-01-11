Interlake ringette players in the spotlight

Hundreds of fans witnessed some of the most skilled under 19 ringette players in the province last week at the WRL All-Star game.



The annual event, hosted for the eighth year in-a-row, featured 15 players from Manitoba’s Interlake as players from Selkirk, Stonewall, West St. Paul and East St. Paul hit the ice at the Seven Oaks Arena Jan. 3. The event featured the U19A game and U19B game.



Competing from the Interlake Ignite in the U19A All Star Game as members of the Red Team from Selkirk were Julia Ignagni and Becky Zdrill, from Stonewall were Randi Frost-Hunt, Hanna Marshall, Julia Ignagni, Miya Saj, Fallon Furkalo, Renee Partyka and from Starbuck was Julianne Zoppa.



“It was a really great game and both teams fought hard,” Frost-Hunt said moments after the game. “I wanted to play well as a team because most of us haven’t played together.”



Marshall, 16, has been playing ringette with the Interlake Ignite for the past four years. She returned to the ice at the event for her second time, having previously competed at the skills competition aspect of the event when she was younger. Going into the All-Star Game, Marshall wanted to give a solid effort.



“It’s a really good opportunity. You get to play parr of your team and new people - it’s a good variety,” she said.



Also competing in the U19A All-Star Game, as members of the Blue Team from the East End Wings, were Taylor Lentowitsch (West St. Paul), Taylor Herold (West St. Paul) and Taylor Tutkaluke (St. Andrews).



Herold, who attends Garden City Collegiate, has been playing ringette for the past 12 years. The Grade 12 student was familiar with the event as she had previously competed at the skills competition.



“I just wanted to try my best and do as well as I could,” Herold said. “The experience is awesome and you get to play with so many different people and you get to experience different ways of playing.”



Looking down the road, she hopes to qualify for the 2019 Canada Winter Games as a member of Team Manitoba. She said the best part of the sport is getting to play with fellow ringette players.



Competing in the U19B All Star Game from West St. Paul was Kaitlin Henley and she was a member of the Blue Team.



The 18-year-old, who has been playing ringette for the past 11 years, competed as an all-star for her first time.



“I’m excited to see what it’s all about and meet some new girls and make some new friends,” Henley said before she took to the ice.



The University of Manitoba student said she enjoys ringette because it’s more of a team sport and that she also likes the speed of the game.



“It’s not just a one-man show,” she added. “It’s a really fast game.”

Representing the Red Team from East St. Paul were Lexi Sever and Emily Gossen.

