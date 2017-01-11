Ice fishing enthusiasts raise thousands of dollars

KidFish has done it. They raised more funds for the CancerCare Foundation of Manitoba and the Children’s Hospital Foundation than the previous year.



The annual event returned to the frozen Red River north of Selkirk Jan. 8, for a second year.



The 2017 edition of the walleye and sauger derby raised a little more than $39,000, which is approximately $5,000 more than last year’s total. The amount represents proceeds generated through ticket sales to compete in the derby, and through a 50/50 sale, boat raffle and food sales. Students from the Miles Mac Fishing Club also stepped forward with a $350 donation.



This year’s derby saw what looked like a mini ice fishing village set up on the Red River as 1,208 anglers took part.



“We even had people there from England. We get people from all over - we’re starting to bring them in,” KidFish treasurer Jim Bais said.



He attributed the success of the event to the 100 volunteers that hit the ice not on the day of the event, but also with set up the day before.



“For us, it’s very exciting to bring that many people together,” he added.

