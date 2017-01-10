32-year-old man missing

Selkirk RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating Deano Poasie Kadlak. The 32-year-old male went missing from Selkirk Jan. 3 at approximately 11:10 p.m. Deano is a vulnerable personis and described as Inuit, 5’6”, 154 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).



