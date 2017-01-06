The year that was in news

JANUARY

• The RM of East St. Paul celebrated its centennial year in 2016.

• Keltie Lena Eyolfson, the first baby of the New Year was born at the Selkirk General Hospital Jan. 2.

• The Lord Selkirk School Division didn’t receive an increase in funding from the province. Superintendent Scott Kwasnitza said, Jan. 5, said one of the reason iis because of the enrollment rates have dropped during the past few years.

• The Lake Winnipeg Foundation hosted an event dubbed Love, Lake Winnipeg: A tribute to the songs of Sol Sigurdson Jan. 14.

• Manitobans lined up to sign the guest book at the memorial service for the late premier Howard Pawley at the Manitoba Legislative Building Jan. 23. In addition to serving Manitobans, he served the residents of Selkirk and St. Clements as the MLA for Selkirk.

• The provinces’ four Amphibex Icebreakers underwent a retrofit with the installation of shoe to support the machine’s pedestal.



FEBRUARY

• STARS air ambulance responded to nine emergencies in the Interlake between Feb. 21 and 26.

• Dr. Martin Brokenleg speaks at the John Vadeboncoeur Theatre Feb. 25. His presentation, Grow Your Own Kids, focused on how educators should consider the effects of inter generational trauma.

• Community members celebrated Aboriginal achievement through Promoting Aboriginal Student Success at a fundraising dinner at Selkirk Memorial Hall Feb. 27.



MARCH

• Riverside Aircraft Maintenance owenr Gary Polinuk was presented with the Outstanding Aircraft Maintenance Engineer Award for the central region March 2.

• Fire crews responded to a two-vehicle at the intersection of Manitoba Avenue and Highway 9 near Selkirk March 24.

• West St. Paul mayor Bruce Henley addressed the media, March 18, about his concens over residents for having to pay more taxes to the Seven Oaks School Division.

• The Selkirk Bridge re-opened March 24 after flooding along the Red River forced its closure.

• Beaver Bus Lines announced, March 26, that it will be ending its service between Selkirk and Winnipeg effective July 1.



APRIL

• The Red River Churches Refugee Team is established. The group of volunteers facilitate the sponsorship of a refugee family into the Selkirk area.

• The Shaw BBQ for Hope packed a sold out crowd at the Selkirk Legion April 14. Funds raised at the event support the Sean Nicol Legacy Fund, which is a perpetual endowment fund managed by the Selkirk & District Community Foundation.

• The Catholic Women’s League of Canada celebrated the organization’s 50th anniversary with a tea and hat show at Selirk’s Notre Dame Church April 17.

• Dr. Alan Lagimodiere (Progressive Conservative) was elected MLA for Selkirk in the provincial election April 19. He defeated long time Selkirk MLA Greg Dewar (NDP) at the polls. Lagimodiere received 4,686 votes and 55.9% of the vote. Dewar, only netted 2,323 votes (27.7%).

• A crowd of 320 gathered at the Sunova Centre to celebrate the RM of West St. Paul’s 100th anniversary April 21.

• Interlake Publishing wins seven awards at the Manitoba Community Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Awards April 30. The Journal’s editor Brook Jones won Photographer of the Year for 2015. Journal reporter Zach Samborski won Best Spot News Photo for his photo of a tornado that touched down near Winnipeg Beach July 18, 2015.



MAY

• Members of 77 Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Daerwood, the Navy League of Canada and the Selkirk Navy League Branch gathered at Memorial Hall in Selkirk, May 1, to commemorate the Battle of the Atlantic.

• Mothers are honoured at Selkirk’s annual Mother’s Day Walk May 8.

• Selkirk’s Evolution Dance company celebrates their 10th annual recital at the centennial Concert Hall May 9. Competitive dancers with Evolution thrilled audience members with their performance called Wonka, based on the popular book and movie Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

• Canada’s veterans are honoured in Selkirk at the community’s Veterans Memorial Parade May 15. Members of the Royal Canadian Legion marched down Eveline Street from the local legion to Memorial Park.



JUNE

• RCMP Const. Paul Human from the Selkirk Detachment received the Commanding Officer’s Certificate of Appreciation at a ceremony at Lower Fort Garry June 2.

• Westside Honda celebrated its 50th anniversary June 17. The Selkirk business hosted a Come Ride with Us event.

• Anthropology students from the University of Manitoba took part in an archaeological dig in Lockport June 20.

JULY

• Wonder Wheels thrilled a large crowd at the Canada Day celebration at the Sunova Centre in the RM of West. St. Paul July 1.

• The Selkirk Journal launches the Fishing Journal. A monthly column writted my David Obirek.

• Exclusive Bus Lines began its commuter service between Selkirk and Winnipeg July. 4.

• Thousands flock to Birds Hill Provicial Park for the 43rd annual Winnipeg Folk Fest July 7 to 10.

• House of Economy donated $15,000 each to the Gordon Howard Centre, the Selkirk Friendship Centre and the Selkirk Community Art Council.

• Local 418 paramedic and MGEU members host an information picket outside of the IERHA head office in Selkirk July 18.

• The province announced July 27 that provincial park cottage owners, such as those at Grand Beach will not have to pay an increase in cottage fees in 2017.

• The federal government and the province reached an agreement under new federal infrastructure funding program July 25.

• St. Andrews Rectory Historic Site hosted a Mid Summer Fest July 31.

• The Glenaura Pipes & Drums from Selkirk perform at the Pavilion of Scotland during the opening day of Folklorama July 31.



AUGUST

• The RCMP Musical Ride took to the grounds of Lower Fort Garry National Historic Site Aug. 1.

• The federal government and the province stepped up to the plate to ensure residents and tourists in the Red River Corridor can live, work and play in a healthy environment. The City of Selkirk received funding for the replacement of the city’s wastewater treatment plant Aug. 5.

• Hundreds attend Rock the Waterfront in Selkirk Aug. 6.

• Selkirk’s Waterfront was decorated with steel and rubber for the 13th annual Memories Show & Shine Aug. 7.

• The Sunova Centre received $15,000 in funding through the Community Places grant Aug. 11.

• Brokenhead Ojibway Nation celebrated its 145th anniversary of Treaty Days Aug. 13 and 14.

• The annual International Sand Castle competition takes place at Grand Beach Aug. 13.

• Jean-Baptiste Ajua was found unresponsive after a search of the waters at Birds Hill Provincial Park and pronounced dead after arriving at hospital Aug. 20. Ajua was recruited to the U of M Bisons track & field team out of high school.

• The Mackay family hosted a 1940s War Era party in support of the Marine Museum of Manitoba Aug 20.

• As many as 30 aircraft made it to this year’s Fly-In-Barbecue at the Oak Hammock Air Park Aug. 27.

• MADD Canada unveiled the Manitoba Memorial Monument in remembrance of impaired driving victims during a ceremony at Glen Eden Funeral Home and Cemetery Aug. 28.



SEPTEMBER

• The City of Selkirk and the Selkirk Rotary Club marked the beginning of Peace Days when they raised the Peace Day flag in front of the Civic Centre Sept. 9

• Fred Fox, the brother of the late Terry Fox, was in Selkirk to meet with Terry Fox Run committee members Sept. 12.

• More than 100 residents attended a public open house Sept. 4 regarding the Colville East residential development in East Selkirk.

• The Lord Selkirk School Division has a projected enrollment at 4,083 students for the 2016-17 school year.

• The annual Guns and Hoses Fitness Challenge took place Sept. 17.

• Gerdau MRM Steel celebrated its 110th anniversary in Manitoba Sept. 11 and 12.

• Community Living Selkirk celebrated its 60th anniversary Sept. 28.

• The Interlake Tourism Association celebrated its 15th annual Celebration of the Stars awards dinner Sept. 29.

• Education consultant Rick Wormeli inspired as many as 375 Lord Selkirk School Division staff during his presentation at the Selkirk Comp Sept. 30.



OCTOBER

• Schwabe Pumpkins moved to the RM of St. Andrews.

• Construction is underway at the Selkirk Park Pool in October as work crews undertook a $210,000 renovation.

• Oak Hammock Marsh’s Jacques Bourgeois was presented with the Award of Distinction, Oct. 4, for his promotional work of the local interpretive centre.

• The Lord Selkirk Comp hosted their annual Evening of Excellence as students from Grades 10 to 12 received academics honours Oct. 12.

• The RCMP and Manitoba Historical Resources Branch investigated the scene along the Red River in East Selkirk where human remains were discovered Oct. 22.

• The Selkirk Biz hosted their fifth annual Biz Awards Oct. 27.

• Narol’s Ernest Jason Quick received the Medal of Bravery from Governor-General David Johnson at a ceremony at Rideau Hall Oct. 28.

• The City of Selkirk unveiled its short-to-long term plans for Manitoba Avenue Oct. 30.



NOVEMBER

• Customers at Subway were treated to a fee sub when they purchased any sub along with a drink as part of National Sandwich Day Nov. 3.

• Dr. Dan Lindsay, a physician with the Interlake-Eastern RHA, filed his papers to take part in the federal Conservatives leadership debate. The debate took place in Saskatoon Nov. 9.

• The LSSD hosted a community forum at Happy Thought School Nov. 8.

• Ashley Monkman is honoued as Citizen of the Year at the 31st annual banquet at the Selkirk Golf & Country Club Nov. 9.

• Red River North becomes an official association Nov. 10.

• Remembrance Day services take place at Selkirk Recreation Complex, West St. Paul’s Sunova Centre at and Eastview Community Church in East St. Paul.

• Selkirk’s Santa Parade of Lights dazzled parade goers Nov. 18.

• Santa along with Mrs. Claus, visited Oak Hammock Marsh Nov. 26.



DECEMBER

• St. Peter Dynevor hosted Advent Carol services Dec. 2 to 4.

• The City of Selkirk hosted a public workshop about parks and trails Dec. 8.

• Walter Whyte School hosted its annual Christmas Lunch and Santa Shop Dec. 8.

• 1940s era barn at Hawthorne Estates burned to the ground Dec. 9. The barn was a popular venue for weddings.

