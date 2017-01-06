Steelers give visiting Blizzard cold chill

The Selkirk Steelers buried the OCN Blizzard in a blanket of snow during their 60-minute contest, Dec. 20, as they earned a 5-1 victory.



Not only did Selkirk’s Junior A hockey club outscore the visiting Blizzard at the Selkirk Recreation Complex, but they outshot OCN 36-28.



The two points earned in the standings has put the Steelers in a fouth place tie with the Portage Terriers, who the Steelers had been trailing for most of the season, but a narrow margin in the point standings.



Despite falling behind 1-0 at the 2:14 mark of the first, Selkirk’s Cole McCartan tied the game on the power play at 16:13.

Neither team found the back of the net during the second frame.



Selkirk totally controlled the play during the final period as they scored four unanswered goals. Selkirk’s Dallas Starodub electrified the goal lamp at 4:34. Two minutes later, Jake Dudar scored on a pass from Taylor Fisher. Dudar netted his second of the game on a pass from McCartan. At 18:31 Shannan McFadded scored Selkirk’s fifth and final goal of the game, giving the Steelers a 5-1 win.



Standings

After 34 games played, the Steelers boast a record of 22-10-2 for 44 points. The team is now tied for fourth place Portage Terriers, but Portage has one game in hand. The Steinbach Pistons continue to lead the MJHL with 57 points.

Selkirk takes to the ice next on New Year’s Eve, when they host the Winnipeg Blues at the house of steel Dec. 31 at

4:30 p.m.