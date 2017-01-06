kids ready to hit the ice at annual fishing derby

Selkirk now has two fishing events designed for kids that raise funds for the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.



Kids Fishing For A Cure is an event that takes place June and the KidFish Ice Derby is back for its third year in-a-row and takes place in January.



The ice derby, which also raises funds for CancerCare Manitoba, runs north of Selkirk on the Red River across from Selkirk Air (Float Plane base) on Breezy Point Road Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The entry fee is set at $25 per person.



Tournament director Garther Chueng hopes to raise more funds than last year. He said the event’s success comes from the ability for organizers to unit the fishing industry to support the annual event.



“At the end of the day, we’re there for kids,” he said. “It’s not just for kids, it’s for families.”



With almost $35,000 raised at the second annual derby in early 2016, the event keeps getting bigger.



“The biggest change in the event since the beginning has been the enormous support by everyone. The number of participants gets bigger and bigger,” Chueng explained. Every year, I look forward to the same thing: the sound of kids laughing, playing, and having a good time in the outdoors. The smiles on their faces when they get their very own fishing rod and catch their first fish say it all. You can’t put a price on that



One part of the fundraising Chueng is keen to let people know about, is the organization is very particular about where the proceeds are used within the charities it sup ports. For example,with the money raised by the 2016 event, around $15,000 went directly to the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba’s Oncology ward for the purchase of a bladder scan machine and $14,500 to CancerCare Manitoba Foundation’s Camp Indigo program.



“This program sends kids with cancer along with their siblings to a camp for a weeks so they can just be kids and forget about their battles,” Chueng said. “All the funds raised are decided as a committee to where it is allocated. Just like our motto says, ‘It’s all about the kids.’”



With 63 event sponsors on- board, there will plenty to offer for those attending the event. The first 400 kids through the admission gate will receive a brand new ice fishing rod and the first 1,500 people overall will receive a Baitclouds sampler. During the event, there will be more than $35,000 in other prizes and giveaways.



“Anyone can donate,” he said. “We’re none brand loyal and we’re all on the same level. It’s not about advertising for the sponsors, it’s all about the kids.”



For more information and to register for KidFish contact Garther at 204-291-8628 or email garthcheung@gmail. com.