Selkirk woman reported missing

Selkirk RCMP were notified that Shereen Traverse, 21, went missing from Selkirk Jan. 3 at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Traverse is described as indigenous and a vulnerable person. She is 5’7”, 217 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen Traverse or know of her whereabouts, to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Manitoba Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or Text "TIPMAN" +your message to CRIMES(274637).



