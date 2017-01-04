After a 13-4 loss to the Carman Beavers Dec. 17, the Stonewall Flyers returned from the holiday break with a victory.

The Flyers rallied in the third period for a 4-3 win over the Morden Redskins in Morden Dec. 29. After starting 0-5 this season, Stonewall has now won four of their last six games for a 4-7-0 record with eight points in the SEMHL standings. The team is now tied for fifth place with the Altona Maroons.

Cole Penner opened the game’s scoring for the Redskins at 2:27, but Stonewall’s Braydon McDonald replied on the power play at 10:48.

Jay Fehr regained Morden’s lead at 4:52 of the middle frame, but Adam Kirk equalized for the Flyers at 7:33.

Tyler Peers gave the Redskins a 3-2 lead only 27 seconds into the third. Stonewall’s Ryan Elliot restored the deadlock on his marker at 6:00. The Flyers finally took the lead with Patrick Sheldon’s goal at 9:00, a lead which Morden never regained.

Derrick Peitsch was strong in net for Stonewall, making 48 saves in the victory. Reed Peters stopped 47 Stonewall shots for Morden in the loss.

The Flyers played the Notre Dame Hawks at the Veterans Memorial Sports Complex Dec. 30 and lost 5-2.

Stonewall faces the Winkler Royals in Winkler, Jan. 7, before returning home to the VMSC with the Redskins as the visitors Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.