A shack stolen from the Lake Winnipeg Ice Fishing Shack Rentals has been recovered.

“We found it today about one kilometre out on the lake,” the company’s Tim Roth said to the Selkirk Journal Dec. 30.

The eight-by-eight foot Shack 2 is one of five the Grand Marias-based company has for rent for people wanting to ice fish on the lake. It was reported stolen Dec. 24 at approximately 1 p.m.

“Somebody hooked up to it and dragged it out farther on the lake.”

Roth said the shack was recovered with no damage to it.

“They didn’t even kick the door in.”

On its Facebook page, the rental company offered a reward for information regarding the theft.