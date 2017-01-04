Steelcity expanding their business, new location

Steelcity Physiotherapy & Wellness Centre owners Brad Bobrowich and Corinne Thompson Bobrowich are excited to ring in the New Year as 2017 will bring with it not only a new location, but a new standalone building to call their very own.



Thompson Bobrowich told the Selkirk Journal, Dec. 29, that Steelcity plans on moving into their new digs at 145 Main Street later in February or early March. She noted that a grand opening will take place once the outside of the building is completed.



“We will be looking at the end of May or the beginning of June,” he said. “We’re a little ways off, but will be doing a big promo leading up to the move in.”



Established in 2011, Steelcity is a facility designed to provide the best in rehabilitation services and promote overall wellness not only to residents of Selkirk, but the entire Interlake community.



“We want to provide services that keep people within the Interlake region and not have to go into Winnipeg,” Thompson Bobrowich explained. “We want to provide the conveniences so that we can keep people here. It’s important to have a small town provide these things so they don’t have to go else where.”



Larger clinic

In order for Steelcity to better serve their clients, the duo decided to take their clinic to the next level by expanding to a larger centre. They are currently leasing a 2,000 square foot facility, but will be moving into a 6,000 square foot location



“By the time it’s done, it’s going to be a fairly unique and one of the nicest rehab facilities in all of Manitoba, We’re proud to bring it to Selkirk and we think Selkirk deserves, it” Bobrowich said. “We’re happy to be not only residents of the community, but now business owners in the community as well.”



Construction of the new clinic is well underway. The new clinic will also feature a therapeutical pool with a swim current.



“Our goal is to become more multi disciplinary,” Bobrowich said. “We want to keep improving what we are doing.”



He said the vision is to provide a variety of services in addition to physiotherapy, including occupational therapy, massage therapy, athletic therapy, and personal training to help individuals attain a healthy lifestyle.



“We’ve been in business in town for six years and it’s been a remarkable journey. We’ve been able to enjoy incredible growth and huge support from all members of the community, including the health care community,” Bobrowich said. “We’re just super excited to bring our new facility to Selkirk and onto Main Street.”



Selkirk mayor Larry Johannson is excited the couple decided to keep their business on Main Street.



“They set their roots in Selkirk and now they’re expanding,” Johannson said.



He said the city is experiencing a lot of commercial growth on Manitoba Avenue, but he noted that development on main street in any particular town is vital to the image of the community.



“We’re growing leaps and bounds. We seem to have development in all areas of our city,” the mayor said. “I’m happy that they are making this development on Main Street. There is nothing like having a new business going up on Main Street.



Steelcity has partnered with Enabling Access to bring occupational therapy services to Selkirk and the surrounding region.