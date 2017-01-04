The new year is upon us, and I wish all residents of the Lakeside constituency and Manitoba’s Interlake region great health, happiness and prosperity in 2017.

I am also looking ahead to another productive and prosperous year for the agricultural sector in Manitoba starting with the kick off of the AgDays event this month. As provincial Minister of Agriculture, I’ll present my outlook for the industry at the 40th annual AgDays at Brandon’s Keystone Centre Jan. 17 at 1:30 p.m.

With agricultural people and producers from across Canada and the northern U.S. on hand, it will be a great opportunity to bring perspectives from our new Manitoba government as we continue to rebuild our province’s economy.

To rebuild the economy across Manitoba, removing unnecessary red tape and excessive regulations will be a key focus of our government. We have created a task force to do just that.

Our 14-member Red Tape Reduction Task Force, which includes representatives of a range of businesses, organizations and industries, will identify unnecessary regulations that hurt the competitiveness of Manitoba companies and degrade the services provided by non-profit agencies. Reporting to the Minister of Finance, the task force will develop and recommend solutions to remove overbearing regulations and eliminate red tape.

Consultations with stakeholders are beginning this month, and recommendations with an action plan will be developed this spring. Full implementation of the recommendations is expected by May 2018.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says red tape from all levels of government costs Manitoba’s small and medium-sized businesses $1.2 billion per year in time and resources. Manitoba needs a system to measure regulations, as well as constraints on expansion of regulatory requirements and legislation to ensure accountability. The previous Manitoba government studied the issue, but did nothing more.

Manitoba businesses and non-profit organizations need their government to work with them so they can succeed, serve their clients and create quality jobs, rather than have pointless regulations hold them back. Our government’s task force will find ways to eliminate red tape and make Manitoba more prosperous. We are committed to making Manitoba the most improved province for regulatory accountability by 2020.

Finally, I’d like to remind Manitobans that the deadline for applications for the provincial farmland school tax rebate is March 31. Application forms for the rebate, which is administered by Manitoba Agricultural Services Corp., are available online at www.masc.mb.ca.

- Ralph Eichler is MLA for Lakeside and the Minister of Agriculture.