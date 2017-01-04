As we begin the New Year, let us take a look back at 2016.

The year was filled with a multitude of events, from the happy to the sad.

Topping 2016 news-wise was the rout the Manitoba PCs pasted on the ruling NDP. Not only did Brian Pallister and his Tories stick to the Selinger New Democrats throughout most of the province, they also swept the Interlake.

Safe seats such as Lakeside and St. Paul re-elected Ralph Eichler and Ron Schuler respectively. Both MLAs serve in cabinet, with Eichler as Minister of Agriculture and Schuler as Minister for Crown Corporations.

Ever the bell-weather riding, Gimli swung to the Tories with Jeff Wharton.

Most surprising was the fall of long time NDP constituencies - Interlake and Selkirk. Until April, Interlake voted NDP time and again since it was created in 1979, and had been NDP since 1969, when the riding was known as St. George. With Derek Johnson, Interlake voters selected their first provincial Tory since 1915.

In Selkirk, Greg Dewar’s 26-year hold on the constituency came to an end with the election of veterinarian Alan Lagimodiere.

On 53% of the popular vote, Pallister and his Tories captured 40 of the 57 seats up for grabs.

The Liberals improved their standing to three seats, one short of officially party status. Still, they stole the northern constituency of Keewatinook from the NDP, along with two in Winnipeg.

However the fortunes of Grit leader Rana Bokhari met a troubled end following a sloppy campaign, which included her third place finish in Fort Rouge.

After 17 years of power, the NDP are in complete disarray. For the time being, the party continues to suffer from bruised egos stemming from the bitter palace coup lead by five former cabinet ministers. Added to that is the NDP’s ineffectiveness as the official opposition, thereby handing Pallister an easy ride for the time being.

In politics, in which a week can seem like an eternity, the current situation could be turned on its head. The Liberals and the NDP will have their respectively leadership contests. Should their rank and files choose the right candidates, either or both opposition parties could make gains in 2017.

Should the Tories govern with a steady hand, they could stave off any massive drop in support. Such will be critical as austerity measures will be implemented over the new couple of years.

Looking forward at 2017, the big news story to come will be Canada’s 150th anniversary. Several communities throughout the Interlake will join the rest of Canada in marking this milestone.

And Interlake Publishing, with the Interlake Spectator, Selkirk Journal and Stonewall Argus & Teulon Times, will be there to report on your community’s plans to celebrate.

We will also be there to report on the events closest to you. To help us be there, give us a call at 1-888-467-2421 to speak with myself or one of our journalists.

- Glen Hallick is the group editor of Interlake Publishing