He became leader of the Manitoba Legislature with the largest majority win IN a century, then embarked on a battle to slay the province’s deficit and limit its wage costs.

A nearly constant source of news stories throughout 2016, the Winnipeg Sun has selected Premier Brian Pallister as its local newsmaker of the year.

“It would be enough to choose Brian Pallister based on the mammoth majority he received on election night. But that was just the start,” Winnipeg Sun deputy editor Kevin Engstrom said. “He is in the midst of trying to overhaul the very culture of government in Manitoba, from one that was very pro-labour and didn’t seem to mind large deficits, to one that is more friendly to businesses and puts more of an emphasis on fiscal responsibility.”

Pallister’s Progressive Conservative government claimed 40 of 57 seats in the April 19 election, removing the NDP from power for the first time since 1999.

And the new premier didn’t lay low afterwards. In the past several months, he’s made headlines by declining to rule out 0% wage hikes for public-sector workers or even the renegotiation of existing collective agreements. Both ideas were floated as part of an overall goal to reduce the province’s deficit, which is now expected to reach $1 billion for 2016/17.

A value-for-money audit is also underway to identify government savings and Pallister has mused about cutting the cost of Crown corporations, especially within their communications departments.

In a recent interview with Postmedia, the premier said he’s accepted the public scrutiny his decisions as premier may bring, as long as the source is clear.

“I don’t mind anybody writing something critical about me or something praiseworthy either, of course, but they should put their name to it,” Pallister said.

The premier also stressed he remains committed to listening to voters, from whom he’s gathered a “New York City phone book” worth of budget ideas.

And Pallister’s final decisions on that budget will likely to make him a newsmaker again in 2017, Manitoba political scientist and author Christopher Adams commented.

“I think we’ll see some tough calls that he’ll be making and that’s regarding the 0% increases for the public sector, he’s signaled that,” Adams said. “When those contracts come up for negotiations, there’s going to be some pretty tough battles going on.”

Union leaders hope meetings with the premier and his government will address Pallister’s most controversial comments, alleging such conversations didn’t happen so far.

“He tends to like talking about labour (in the media) but not to us, which is frustrating,” Manitoba Federation of Labour president Kevin Rebeck said.

Rebeck noted labour officials are slated to meet with Finance Minister Cameron Friesen on Jan. 5, though they haven’t received an agenda for that meeting yet.

Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union president Michelle Gawronsky also hopes next year’s labour news will be based on the outcome of negotiations between unions and the province, not just Pallister’s ideas on what could be discussed.

Gawronsky said she was insulted by Pallister’s allegation in a recent Postmedia interview that union leaders are biased toward NDP governments.

“In the coming year, the people at the top of the labour organizations, who have a long and well-known association with the NDP politically, have a choice to make: Either they’re part of the solution or they’re part of the problem. Either they put politics ahead of province or province ahead of politics,” Pallister said.

Gawronsky said to make labour relations successful in 2017, the premier must acknowledge the MGEU leadership as a non-partisan group elected to represent 14,000 provincial government workers.

“They elected (me) to represent them at the bargaining table,” she said. “They have elected me as their leader as much as they’ve elected him as their premier.”