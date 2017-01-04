Josh Maisey’s team from the Winnipeg Beach Curling Club were big winners at Curl Manitoba’s Winter Youth Bonspiel at the Deer Lodge Curling Club Dec. 27 to 29.

Maisey, with third Oliver DeMeyer, second Elias Humnicki, lead Sean Giesbrecht, alternate Tyler Giesbrecht and coach Dale Lott, won the A-event in the 16 and under open with a 10-4 victory over St. Vital’s Jaedon Neuert Dec. 29.

The Winnipeg Beach foursome lost to Stonewall’s Thomas Dunlop on home ice in the Interlake regional qualifier of the Canola Junior Men’s Provincial Curling Championship last month, but Maisey will join Dunlop’s team as an alternate for the championship.

Maisey first defeated St. Vital’s Ryan Wiebe 8-3 before winning against another St. Vital rink skipped by Brendan Gingras 7-4. In the A-side semifinal, Maisey won 5-1 over yet another St. Vital squad led by Graham Loewen.



Good wins C-event

Blake Good’s squad from the Stonewall Curling Club took the C-event of the 13 and under open with a 10-6 victory over Zac Maisey, Josh’s younger brother and out of the Winnipeg Beach Curling Club, Dec. 29.

Good, with third Graeme Perrie, second Autumn Good, lead Andrew Perrie and coach John Good, first defeated clubmate Gabe Perrie 13-1 before falling to St. Vital’s Grace Beaudry 14-1. In the C-event, Good shut out Pembina’s Amelie Leheiget 10-0 and later defeated Brett Howard, also from the Pembina Curling Club, 8-7 to advance to the final.

Maisey, with a bye to the second round of the A-event, defeated Winkler’s Kate Heide 7-5 before losing to Elizabeth Stoughton (daughter of former world champion Jeff Stoughton) and her St. Vital team 11-2. Maisey later defeated Perrie 9-6 to advance to the C-event final.

Perrie also lost to Landon Krahn’s team from Winkler 9-1 in the B-event.